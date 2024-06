MCKINNEY, TEXAS — The Picklr, has opened a 28,016-square-foot athletic facility in the northern Dallas suburb of McKinney. The pickleball-based entertainment concept is taking space at Eldorado Plaza, a grocery-anchored development (Trader Joe’s), and the venue will feature nine full-sized courts and one warm-up court. Houston-based Whitestone REIT owns Eldorado Plaza, which is also home to tenants such as Starbucks, Hollywood Feed and Christina’s Mexican Restaurant.