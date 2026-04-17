Friday, April 17, 2026
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CaliforniaLeasing ActivityRetailWestern

The Picklr to Open 18,500 SF Indoor Pickleball Facility in Fairfield, California

by Amy Works

FAIRFIELD, CALIF. — The Picklr has signed a lease to open an 18,500-square-foot facility at 1574 Gateway Blvd. in Fairfield. Slated to open in May, the location will be The Picklr’s second Northern California facility.

The Picklr Fairfield will offer seven pickleball courts, including one championship court, AI-powered coaching technology, league play, tournaments and drop-in play opportunities. Additional amenities will include a pro shop, grab-and-go food-and-beverage options, private event spaces, locker rooms and showers, outdoor surfacing areas and court reservations.

John Brecher of JLL represented The Picklr in the lease negotiations. Founded in 2021, The Picklr is a membership-based indoor pickleball club concept designed to provide high-quality courts for players of all levels.

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