The Picklr to Open 30,000 SF Location in Indianapolis, Expand Throughout Metro Area

INDIANAPOLIS — The Picklr, an indoor pickleball franchise, is slated to open its first Indiana location this summer. The Picklr Indianapolis Keystone Crossing club, located at 3810 E. 82nd St., will be the first of more than five locations to open in the greater Indianapolis area. The 30,000-square-foot facility will feature 10 indoor courts, a full pro shop, private event space, unlimited league play, tournaments, youth academies and open play. Dave Gilreath and Ron Brock, local Indianapolis businessmen, are managing partners of Pickle Indy LLC and franchise owners of The Picklr Indianapolis Keystone Crossing.