Tuesday, July 1, 2025
The Picklr to Open 36,192 SF Sports Entertainment Venue in Danvers, Massachusetts

by Taylor Williams

DANVERS, MASS. — The Picklr, an entertainment concept centered on pickleball, will open a 36,192-square-foot venue in Danvers, a northern suburb of Boston. The space is located within a former Bed Bath & Beyond store at Endicott Square, a 56,275-square-foot shopping center that is also home to tenants such as Quest Diagnostics, Salem Five and Advance Auto Parts. Don Mace of local brokerage firm KeyPoint Partners represented the undisclosed landlord in the lease negotiations. The venue is expected to open before the end of the year.

