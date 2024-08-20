The Picklr to Open 39,642 SF Athletic Venue in Northwest Austin

AUSTIN, TEXAS — The Picklr will open a 39,642-square-foot athletic venue in northwest Austin. The Utah-based pickleball concept is taking space at The Preserve at 620, a 225,000-square-foot mixed-use property that is a redevelopment of a former Walmart Supercenter. The venue, which will be the operator’s first in Austin and fifth in Texas, is scheduled to open this fall. Will Majors and Carson Hawley of CBRE represented The Picklr in the lease negotiations. Sean Couey and Jason Steinberg of ECR represented the landlord.