Tuesday, August 20, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Leasing ActivityRetailTexas

The Picklr to Open 39,642 SF Athletic Venue in Northwest Austin

by Taylor Williams

AUSTIN, TEXAS — The Picklr will open a 39,642-square-foot athletic venue in northwest Austin. The Utah-based pickleball concept is taking space at The Preserve at 620, a 225,000-square-foot mixed-use property that is a redevelopment of a former Walmart Supercenter. The venue, which will be the operator’s first in Austin and fifth in Texas, is scheduled to open this fall. Will Majors and Carson Hawley of CBRE represented The Picklr in the lease negotiations. Sean Couey and Jason Steinberg of ECR represented the landlord.

You may also like

PMG, Greybrook Obtain $178M Refinancing for Society Wynwood...

MMCC Arranges $14.5M Refinancing for Somerset Crossing Shopping...

Edge Capital Markets Arranges Sale of 525,580 SF...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 483-Unit Self-Storage...

Welcome Group Nears Completion of 125,333 SF Industrial...

Lee & Associates Negotiates 40,081 SF Industrial Lease...

Paragon Real Estate Investments Sells Heritage Towne Center...

Hanley Investment Group Arranges $5.8M Sale of Retail...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $7M Sale of Office,...