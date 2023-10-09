Monday, October 9, 2023
The Picklr will open at Fox River Commons, a 241,000-square-foot shopping center that is anchored by family-owned grocery store International Fresh Market. (Image courtesy of Continental Realty Corp.)
The Picklr to Open New Pickleball Facility at Fox River Commons in Naperville, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

NAPERVILLE, ILL. — The Pickler, a Utah-based company that intends to open roughly 500 pickleball venues across the country within the next several years, has selected Fox River Commons in Naperville as the site of its first location in the greater Chicago area. The Picklr signed a lease with owner Continental Realty Corp. (CRC) for 27,333 square feet within the 241,000-square-foot shopping center. The Picklr plans to open at Fox River Commons in 2024. Cherene Keenan represented the landlord on an internal basis, while Carter Randall of PPC Commercial represented the tenant. Located at 808 S. Route 59, Fox River Commons is home to International Fresh Market, Amish Furniture Gallery, Ball Factory, Entourage, Galleria Lighting and VAI’s Italian Inspired Kitchen + Bar.

