The Pittsburgh Foundation Signs 31,308 SF Office Headquarters Lease

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Foundation, a nonprofit that addresses community needs and promotes philanthropy, has signed a 31,308-square-foot office headquarters lease in the downtown area. The foundation has committed to space on the ninth and 10th floors of 912 Fort Duquesne Blvd. for a term of 15 years. Geoff Greco and Andrew Millberg of JLL represented The Pittsburgh Foundation in the lease negotiations. Jeff Adams and Jesse Ainsman, also with JLL, represented the landlord, The Elmhurst Group.