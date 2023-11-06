The Preiss Co. Secures Recapitalization for 600-Bed Student Housing Community Near Auburn University in Alabama

AUBURN, ALA. — The Preiss Co. (TPCO) has recapitalized the Collective at Auburn, a 600-bed student housing community located near the Auburn University campus in Alabama. A multimillion-dollar renovation is planned for the property, which will include upgrading countertops, appliances and paint in select units; modernization of unit access controls; and fully furnishing 25 percent of units. Upgrades are scheduled to begin in spring 2025.

The Collective at Auburn offers two-, three- and four-bedroom units with bed-to-bath parity. Amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, swimming pool, basketball court, tanning salon, volleyball court, game room, movie theater and a business center.