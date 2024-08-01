The Social Lights Signs 11,000 SF Office Lease at Steelman Exchange in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — The Social Lights, a marketing agency, has signed an 11,000-square-foot office lease at Steelman Exchange in the North Loop of Minneapolis. Tom Tracy, Katie Tufford and Harrison Rust of Cushman & Wakefield represented ownership, while CBRE’s John Lorence represented the tenant. Studio BV is the designer for the tenant’s new workspace. Located at 241 N. Fifth Ave., Steelman Exchange is a newly constructed creative office property that totals 220,000 square feet and features a tenant lounge with rooftop space, fitness center and podium parking garage. The Social Lights joins other tenants Grant Thornton, Calabrio and a global financial institution at the building, which has 75,000 square feet available for lease.