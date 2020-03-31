The State Bank Unveils Relief Measures for Consumers, Businesses Affected by COVID-19

FENTON, MICH. — The State Bank has unveiled a set of initiatives to support its consumer and business customers as well as local communities as they face mounting financial challenges as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Key components of the relief measures include: access to an interest-free emergency loan of up to $1,000 with no payments due for 90 days and a 12-month repayment period; a community support program where people in financial need can be nominated by family or neighbors to receive one of 10 checks of $250 paid daily between April 6 and May 1; payment deferrals of up to 90 days or interest-only payments up to 180 days for all small business association and commercial loans; relief from everyday banking and credit card fees; payment deferrals on mortgages and consumer loans; and appointments to discuss assistance available through federal and state relief programs. Fenton-based The State Bank has assets of $950 million and currently operates 15 full-service offices in Genesee, Livingston, Oakland, Saginaw and Shiawassee counties as well as loan production offices in Washtenaw and Saginaw counties.