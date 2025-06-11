The Storage Center Opens 850-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Huntsville, Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, ALA. — The Storage Center has opened a new 850-unit self-storage facility located at 3910 Cypressbrook Drive NW in Huntsville. The three-story, 106,600-square-foot property is situated within Cummings Research Park, which is near Redstone Arsenal and University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH).

Storage unit sizes at the climate-controlled facility range from 5- by 5-foot lockers to 10- by 30-foot units. The property features covered loading bays, 24-hour digital video surveillance, online rental and reservation options, onsite management and an onsite rental center selling boxes, locks and packing supplies.