The Storage Center in Huntsville is a three-story self-storage facility within Cummings Research Park.
The Storage Center Opens 850-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Huntsville, Alabama

by John Nelson

HUNTSVILLE, ALA. — The Storage Center has opened a new 850-unit self-storage facility located at 3910 Cypressbrook Drive NW in Huntsville. The three-story, 106,600-square-foot property is situated within Cummings Research Park, which is near Redstone Arsenal and University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH).

Storage unit sizes at the climate-controlled facility range from 5- by 5-foot lockers to 10- by 30-foot units. The property features covered loading bays, 24-hour digital video surveillance, online rental and reservation options, onsite management and an onsite rental center selling boxes, locks and packing supplies.

