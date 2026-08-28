The Texas Retail Pad-Site Premium That Nobody’s Pricing Correctly

By Rafael Weiss, CEO of Sytes

Everybody knows that Texas is among the country’s leaders in demand for quick-service restaurant (QSR) and coffeeshop space. That’s not the story. The story is where inside Texas that demand is actually concentrated, and it isn’t where most landlords are looking.

According to Sytes’ analysis of active tenant requirements as of August 2026, Texas accounts for roughly 12 percent of every active QSR and coffee site requirement in the country right now — more than any other state, with Florida second and California third. That part is old news to most people in this business. What’s not old news: a full quarter of that Texas demand isn’t in Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW), Houston, Austin or San Antonio. It’s within the ring roads, the border corridor and towns that didn’t have a QSR conversation five years ago.

Rafael Weiss, Sytes

Where Demand Actually Lies

Here’s the breakdown of active Texas QSR and coffeeshop requirements by market, based on what tenants are posting right now, not closed transactions from eighteen months ago. These figures are again based on Sytes’ analysis of active tenant requirements as of August 2026.

DFW: 35 percent — the deepest pool in the state, with a wide range of concepts actively hunting sites

Houston: 19 percent

Austin: 8 percent

San Antonio: 5 percent

Border / Rio Grande Valley: 5 percent

El Paso: 2 percent

Permian Basin (Midland/Odessa/Big Spring): 2 percent

Everywhere else: 24 percent

That last line is the one worth sitting with. A quarter of all Texas QSR demand is scattered across secondary and tertiary markets most site-selection conversations skip entirely.

Texas is a rooftops-first state. Developers build the housing before the retail, and retail tends to follow rooftops on a 24- to 36- month lag. This means the ring roads around Dallas and Houston — and the smaller metros feeding the Permian Basin and the border — aren’t emerging markets. They’re markets where the rooftops have already landed and the QSR pipeline is just now catching up. If you’re only underwriting the big four, you’re underwriting last cycle’s map.

What Texas Operators Won’t Bend On

Texas tenants are more particular about physical site criteria than the national averages suggest, and three things stand out as gates and requisites, not preferences.

An existing drive-thru: 85 percent of requirements aimed at Texas list an existing drive-thru as a hard requirement. Inline space without one isn’t in the conversation for most of these concepts, full stop.

Freestanding buildings, or better yet, dirt: 91 percent of Texas requirements will consider a freestanding building, and 57 percent will consider raw land outright. Brands would increasingly rather build the box to their own specifications than inherit someone else’s drive-thru geometry. That’s a meaningful shift from a market that used to be comfortable retrofitting.

Small land, and getting smaller: The average minimum lot size across Texas requirements is about 0.8 acres, yet 77 percent of requirements will work on an acre or less. Further, 55 percent will go down to three-quarters of an acre, and 18 percent will take a half acre. That’s the pad-site premium showing up in the raw numbers — shrinking prototypes have turned outparcels, hard corners and the leftover slivers of a shopping center’s parking field into the most contested land in the Texas retail market.

The factors that landlords have historically leaned on to sell pad sites — ring demographics, traffic counts, co-tenancies — are now tiebreakers. It’s not the gate. Access and stacking depth beat a nice demographics report every time in this market.

What This Means for Landowners

If you’re sitting on a grocery-anchored center anywhere along the DFW or Houston ring roads, or in a border or Permian Basin market that hasn’t had a QSR deal in years, you’re probably underpricing your own outparcels. The demand data says that small-format, drive-thru-first concepts are actively hunting in your backyard right now in real time, not in a pro forma projection.

The friction isn’t demand. It’s supply response. Reciprocal Easement Agreements (REAs) written for a 1994 parking ratio, lender consent requirements, municipal drive-thru moratoriums — all of that slows down how fast a landlord can actually deliver a pad, even when the tenant demand is verified and active. In Texas specifically, that gap between “a tenant wants this corner” and “a tenant can build on this corner” is where the premium is being created and where most owners are leaving money on the table.

The market outside the big four metros is where this is most visible, because it’s the least audited. Nobody’s running a live tenant-demand check against their outparcels in Midland or McAllen. That’s exactly why the requirement volume in those markets — 24 percent of total state demand sitting outside DFW, Houston, Austin and San Antonio combined — keeps surprising people who are still pricing off comps instead of live requirements.

Texas isn’t just the biggest QSR market in the country. It’s the market where the format shift is furthest along, the land requirements are tightest and the geography of demand has moved well past where most owners are still looking.