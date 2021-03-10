REBusinessOnline

The Virginian Breaks Ground on $56.5M Landmark Renovation in Fairfax, Virginia

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Seniors Housing, Southeast, Virginia

FAIRFAX, VA. — The Virginian Retirement Community, a senior living community in Fairfax, will break ground on an 18-month renovation schedule. Development costs are estimated at $56.5 million.

The Virginian Retirement Community will be located at 9229 Arlington Blvd., about 17 miles from Washington, D.C. The seven-story, 367,000-square-foot building will include four wings featuring 155 independent living apartments, 56 assisted living units and 38 memory care residences. The property is located on a 32-acre wooded campus near downtown Fairfax.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Read the Digital Editions

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  