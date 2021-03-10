The Virginian Breaks Ground on $56.5M Landmark Renovation in Fairfax, Virginia

FAIRFAX, VA. — The Virginian Retirement Community, a senior living community in Fairfax, will break ground on an 18-month renovation schedule. Development costs are estimated at $56.5 million.

The Virginian Retirement Community will be located at 9229 Arlington Blvd., about 17 miles from Washington, D.C. The seven-story, 367,000-square-foot building will include four wings featuring 155 independent living apartments, 56 assisted living units and 38 memory care residences. The property is located on a 32-acre wooded campus near downtown Fairfax.