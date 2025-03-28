Friday, March 28, 2025
The breakfast and brunch restaurant will open at River District Shopping Center.
The White Sheep to Open 5,424 SF Restaurant in Naperville, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

NAPERVILLE, ILL. — The White Sheep, a breakfast and brunch restaurant, has signed a 5,424-square-foot lease to open a restaurant at 22 E. Chicago Ave. in Naperville. The space is located in the River District Shopping Center, adjacent to North Central College. The restaurant is slated to open in the second quarter. Rick Scardino of Lee & Associates represented the tenant. Brooke Spinell of Mid-America Real Estate Group and Tom Bernier of Bucksbaum Properties LLC represented the landlord, Bucksbaum Properties. The lease marks the second location for The White Sheep, which maintains a restaurant in Orland Park.

