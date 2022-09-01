REBusinessOnline

Thermo Fisher Opens 300,000 SF Life Sciences Facility in Plainville, Massachusetts

Thermo Fisher Scientific's new viral vector manufacturing facility in Plainville, Massachusetts, totals 300,000 square feet.

PLAINVILLE, MASS. — Thermo Fisher Scientific, which researches and manufactures gene therapy treatments, has opened a 300,000-square-foot life sciences facility in Plainville, located near the Massachusetts-Rhode Island border. Thermo Fisher will use the facility, which will contain lab, manufacturing and distribution space, for the production and testing of viral vectors, which are key components of gene therapy treatments. The project is expected to bring about 300 new jobs to the local economy. With the opening of the Plainville site, Thermo Fisher now operates 15 facilities and employs more than 3,500 people throughout Massachusetts.

