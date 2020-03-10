REBusinessOnline

THG to Open Residence Inn by Marriott Wenatchee in Washington

Posted on by in Development, Hospitality, Washington, Western

Marriott-Residence-Inn-Wenatchee-WA

Slated for completion in fourth-quarter 2020, Residence Inn by Marriott Wenatchee in Washington will offer 127 suites and 1,400 square feet of meeting space.

WENATCHEE, WASH. — The Hotel Group (THG) is expanding its hotels-under-management portfolio with the addition of Residence Inn by Marriott Wenatchee, a five-story hotel development in Wenatchee.

Developed and owned by Seattle-based Stream Real Estate, the hotel will feature 127 suites with fully equipped kitchens and window-facing workspaces. Additionally, the property will offer complimentary breakfast, an outdoor area with seating, fire pit, outdoor grills, heated pool and spa, full-service bar, fitness facility and 1,400 square feet of meeting space.

Slated to open in fourth-quarter 2020, the hotel is a joint venture between THG and Stream Real Estate.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Conferences
Mar
19
InterFace San Diego Mixed-Use 2020
Mar
19
InterFace San Diego Retail Real Estate 2020
Apr
7
InterFace Student Housing 2020
Apr
22
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2020
Apr
22
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2020
May
12
InterFace Active Adult 2020
May
27
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas 2020
May
27
InterFace Carolinas 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Retail 2020