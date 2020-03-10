THG to Open Residence Inn by Marriott Wenatchee in Washington

Slated for completion in fourth-quarter 2020, Residence Inn by Marriott Wenatchee in Washington will offer 127 suites and 1,400 square feet of meeting space.

WENATCHEE, WASH. — The Hotel Group (THG) is expanding its hotels-under-management portfolio with the addition of Residence Inn by Marriott Wenatchee, a five-story hotel development in Wenatchee.

Developed and owned by Seattle-based Stream Real Estate, the hotel will feature 127 suites with fully equipped kitchens and window-facing workspaces. Additionally, the property will offer complimentary breakfast, an outdoor area with seating, fire pit, outdoor grills, heated pool and spa, full-service bar, fitness facility and 1,400 square feet of meeting space.

Slated to open in fourth-quarter 2020, the hotel is a joint venture between THG and Stream Real Estate.