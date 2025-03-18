Third-Party Logistics Company Leases 641,906 SF Industrial Property in Buckeye, Arizona

BUCKEYE, ARIZ. — Kenco, a third-party logistics company, has signed a lease to fully occupy Gateway I-10, an industrial building located at 440 N. 215th Ave. in Buckeye. The landlord, EQT Real Estate, acquired the fully vacant 641,906-square-foot asset in spring 2024 and rebranded the property to its current moniker. Situated on 40 acres, the freestanding building is Phase I of a larger 145-acre project, titled Buckeye I-10 Logistics that BET Investments owns and continues to develop.

Mike Haenel, Andy Markham, Phil Haenel and Justin Smith of Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord in the deal with Kenco. Last year, Cushman & Wakefield’s Will Strong, Michael Matchett and Molly Hunt of the firm’s National Industrial Advisory Group – Mountain West arranged the $60.1 million sale to EQT Real Estate from the property’s original developer, BET Investments.