Third-Party Logistics Provider Signs 80,000 SF Industrial Lease in Akron, Ohio
AKRON, OHIO — ASW Supply Chain Services LLC has signed an 80,000-square-foot industrial lease at 3111 Gilchrist Road in Akron. The supply chain management company provides integrated warehousing, distribution, fulfillment, asset management and transportation services. Bill Sadataki of NAI Pleasant Valley represented the landlord, Raith Capital Partners LLC.
