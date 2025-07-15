Third & Urban Acquires Georgia 400 Center Office Campus in Alpharetta Totaling 430,046 SF

ALPHARETTA, GA. — Third & Urban has acquired Georgia 400 Center, a three-building office campus in Alpharetta, a northern suburb of Atlanta. The 430,046-square-foot office park is situated on 24 acres at the interchange of Ga. Highway 400 and Haynes Bridge Road. The seller and sales price were not disclosed. Jay O’Meara, Ryan Reethoff and Justin Parsonnet at Newmark represented the seller in the transaction.

Third & Urban purchased the office campus in partnership with Zalik Investment Group. The new ownership is retaining Stephen Clifton, Zach Wooten and Payton Maxheimer of Cushman & Wakefield as the property’s leasing team. The locally based buyer, which is known as a developer of infill mixed-use destinations, plans to modernize the office campus with value-add improvements, including new roofs, lobby renovations and an elevated amenity lounge with a bar, conference center and recreational games.

Georgia 400 Center was 67 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including Morgan Stanley, Century Communities of Georgia and Toll Brothers. Trinity Partners will manage the office campus on behalf of the new ownership.