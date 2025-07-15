Tuesday, July 15, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Georgia 400 Center is situated on 24 acres at the interchange of Ga. Highway 400 and Haynes Bridge Road in Alpharetta, Ga.
AcquisitionsGeorgiaOfficeSoutheast

Third & Urban Acquires Georgia 400 Center Office Campus in Alpharetta Totaling 430,046 SF

by John Nelson

ALPHARETTA, GA. — Third & Urban has acquired Georgia 400 Center, a three-building office campus in Alpharetta, a northern suburb of Atlanta. The 430,046-square-foot office park is situated on 24 acres at the interchange of Ga. Highway 400 and Haynes Bridge Road. The seller and sales price were not disclosed. Jay O’Meara, Ryan Reethoff and Justin Parsonnet at Newmark represented the seller in the transaction.

Third & Urban purchased the office campus in partnership with Zalik Investment Group. The new ownership is retaining Stephen Clifton, Zach Wooten and Payton Maxheimer of Cushman & Wakefield as the property’s leasing team. The locally based buyer, which is known as a developer of infill mixed-use destinations, plans to modernize the office campus with value-add improvements, including new roofs, lobby renovations and an elevated amenity lounge with a bar, conference center and recreational games.

Georgia 400 Center was 67 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including Morgan Stanley, Century Communities of Georgia and Toll Brothers. Trinity Partners will manage the office campus on behalf of the new ownership.

You may also like

Brennan Breaks Ground on Two Metro Nashville Distribution...

Legacy Realty Arranges Sale of 174,459 SF Shopping...

Whole Foods to Open 46,711 SF Store in...

Ameritex Machine & Fabrication Buys 145,222 SF Industrial...

HSM Negotiates Sale of 3.4-Acre Self-Storage Development Site...

Colliers Brokers Sale of 38,706 SF Industrial Complex...

Baron Properties Sells Four-Building Seventy5 Business Park in...

CBRE Brokers $7.9M Sale of Industrial Property in...

Hanley Investment Group Negotiates $2.6M Sale of Retail...