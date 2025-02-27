Third & Urban Buys 470,000 SF Industrial Flex Campus in Sandy Springs, Georgia

SANDY SPRINGS, GA. — Atlanta-based Third & Urban has purchased Northridge Commons, a seven-building industrial flex campus in Sandy Springs, a northern suburb of Atlanta. The 470,000-square-foot property is located at 8601 Dunwoody Place near Ga. Highway 400. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

Northridge Commons was 83 percent leased at the time of sale to a variety of office, flex and warehouse occupiers, including Inspire Brands and Invitation Homes, a subsidiary of Blackstone. Third & Urban says it will reposition some of the office spaces to attract more flex industrial users.