Thursday, February 27, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Northridge Commons was 83 percent leased at the time of sale to a variety of office, flex and warehouse occupiers.
AcquisitionsGeorgiaIndustrialOfficeSoutheast

Third & Urban Buys 470,000 SF Industrial Flex Campus in Sandy Springs, Georgia

by John Nelson

SANDY SPRINGS, GA. — Atlanta-based Third & Urban has purchased Northridge Commons, a seven-building industrial flex campus in Sandy Springs, a northern suburb of Atlanta. The 470,000-square-foot property is located at 8601 Dunwoody Place near Ga. Highway 400. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

Northridge Commons was 83 percent leased at the time of sale to a variety of office, flex and warehouse occupiers, including Inspire Brands and Invitation Homes, a subsidiary of Blackstone. Third & Urban says it will reposition some of the office spaces to attract more flex industrial users.

You may also like

Ariel Property Advisors Negotiates $6.6M Sale of East...

LPC, Walton Street Capital Buy Distribution Center in...

CAPREIT Acquires 800-Bed Student Housing Community Near Florida...

ECI Group Sells 378-Unit Apartment Community in Houma,...

McCarter & English Signs 10,993 SF Office Lease...

Madison Capital Buys Four REI Co-op Distribution Centers...

Federal Realty Acquires 674,000 SF Retail Center in...

Northmarq Secures $64.6M in Acquisition Financing for Seven-Property...

Bolour Associates Sells Beachfront Retail Portfolio in Hermosa...