REBusinessOnline

Third & Urban, FCP Open Sylvan Supply Development in Nashville

Posted on by in Development, Mixed-Use, Southeast, Tennessee

Sylvan Supply offers 162,000 square feet of office space and 32,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space.

NASHVILLE, TENN. — Third & Urban and FCP have opened Sylvan Supply, a 194,000-square-foot adaptive reuse project in Nashville’s Sylvan Park neighborhood. The property offers 162,000 square feet of office space and 32,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space. Sylvan Supply is located at 401 Charlotte Ave., three miles west of downtown Nashville. The site is home to the former Madison Mill. Office tenants include consulting firm Accenture, Keller Williams Realty Nashville and consulting firm FortyAU. Retail and restaurant tenants include Radish Kitchen, fitness center Row House, Woodland Wine Merchant, Bearded Iris Brewing, Pure Barre and Otaku Ramen. Bill Adair and Ashley Albright Marshall of JLL handle the office leasing efforts at Sylvan Supply, while Elliott Kyle of Equitable Property Co. oversees retail leasing. Centric Architecture designed the property, and Hodgson Douglas was the landscape architect.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Aug
25
Webinar — Michigan Retail Outlook: How is Michigan’s Retail Sector Responding to COVID-19?
Aug
31
Webinar — Central Florida Retail Outlook: How are Central Florida markets responding to COVID-19?
Oct
6
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  