Third & Urban, FCP Open Sylvan Supply Development in Nashville

Posted on by in Development, Mixed-Use, Southeast, Tennessee

Sylvan Supply offers 162,000 square feet of office space and 32,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space.

NASHVILLE, TENN. — Third & Urban and FCP have opened Sylvan Supply, a 194,000-square-foot adaptive reuse project in Nashville’s Sylvan Park neighborhood. The property offers 162,000 square feet of office space and 32,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space. Sylvan Supply is located at 401 Charlotte Ave., three miles west of downtown Nashville. The site is home to the former Madison Mill. Office tenants include consulting firm Accenture, Keller Williams Realty Nashville and consulting firm FortyAU. Retail and restaurant tenants include Radish Kitchen, fitness center Row House, Woodland Wine Merchant, Bearded Iris Brewing, Pure Barre and Otaku Ramen. Bill Adair and Ashley Albright Marshall of JLL handle the office leasing efforts at Sylvan Supply, while Elliott Kyle of Equitable Property Co. oversees retail leasing. Centric Architecture designed the property, and Hodgson Douglas was the landscape architect.