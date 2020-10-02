Third & Urban, FCP Plan 245,200 SF Mixed-Use Project in Midtown Atlanta

Posted on by in Development, Georgia, Mixed-Use, Southeast

Construction is underway at the site, which will include 223,800 square feet of office space, 21,400 square feet of retail and restaurant space and 10,000 square feet of outdoor space.

ATLANTA — Third & Urban and FCP have unveiled plans for Westside Paper, a 245,200-square-foot mixed-use project in Midtown Atlanta along the Atlanta BeltLine.

The property spans 15 acres and sits on the former site of the Atlanta Paper Co. industrial campus. Construction is underway at the site, which will include 223,800 square feet of office space, 21,400 square feet of retail and restaurant space and 10,000 square feet of outdoor space.

Gay Construction Co. is the general contractor. Aileen Almassy, Will Porter and Porter Henritze of Cushman & Wakefield will lease the office space on behalf of the owners. Initial occupancy is planned for October 2021.

The developers acquired the land in late 2019 and are working with Atlanta BeltLine Inc. (ABI) to ensure a right-of-way connection to the BeltLine, a network of walking and biking trails throughout the city. Elsas May & Co. originally developed the campus in the 1950s as a packaging plant for Coca-Cola. The property is situated at 950 W. Marietta St., four miles northwest of downtown Atlanta.