Third & Urban, FCP to Add Four New Concepts to Westside Paper Project in Atlanta

Posted on by in Development, Georgia, Leasing Activity, Mixed-Use, Retail, Southeast

Four new retail concepts are coming to Westside Paper, a mixed-use project located along Atlanta’s BeltLine in the city’s Westside district.

ATLANTA — Third & Urban and FCP have announced the addition of four tenants to the 15-acre Westside Paper development located along the Atlanta BeltLine in Westside Atlanta. Currently under development and scheduled to open in early 2023, Westside Paper, which is centered around a historic 1950s paper warehouse, features 245,000 square feet of mixed-use space. King of Pops, Elsewhere Brewing, Ancestral Bottle Shop + Market and taqueria concept El Santo Gallo will join the retail lineup. Westside Paper’s retail space is now 90 percent leased, with previously announced tenants including Pancake Social, Glide Pizza, Girl Driver and Boxcar Betty’s.

