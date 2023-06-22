Third & Urban Obtains $64.5M Construction Loan for Multifamily Development in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Atlanta-based mixed-use developer Third & Urban has obtained $64.5 million in construction financing for Residences at The Pass, a 335-unit multifamily development located in Charlotte’s NoDa district. CrossHarbor Capital Partners provided the financing. The property will feature a mix of studios, one- and two-bedroom apartments anchored around a resident club room, work lounge and café that Pixel Design Collaborative designed. Residences at The Pass will also feature a rooftop terrace overlooking the courtyard and pool deck and will offer direct access to the Cross Charlotte Trail. First residents are expected to move in by summer 2025.

The community will be the multifamily component of The Pass, a mixed-use development that will also feature 260,000 square feet of office and retail space. The project’s first phase, dubbed Pass41, is under construction and will span 80,000 square feet of commercial space with its first round of tenants opening this fall, including Soul Gastrolounge.

The design-build team for The Pass includes architect Niles Bolton, civil engineer Thomas & Hutton and general contractor NRP Group. Foundry Commercial handles office leasing at The Pass, and Thrift Commercial Real Estate handles retail leasing. Blueprint Local serves as Third & Urban’s primary capital partner at the project.