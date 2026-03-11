Third & Urban Unveils Renovation Plans for Atkins Park Retail Cluster in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Locally based Third & Urban has unveiled renovation plans for the Atkins Park Collection, a 61,120-square-foot retail portfolio located in Atlanta’s Virginia-Highland neighborhood.

Third & Urban purchased the first phase of the Atkins Park Collection in December 2024, which totals 35,370 square feet along North Highland and St. Charles avenues. The firm acquired the second phase, which includes Neighbors, City Church and infill pieces of the block between Greenwood and St. Charles avenues, in September 2025.

In partnership with the Virginia Highland District, Third & Urban is planning more than $3 million in building and streetscape improvements for the retail shops. The firm recently completed improvements to the 842 North Highland building, which included new signage, railings and upgraded light fixtures, as well as a new front stair entry and mural.

Future building upgrades for 780 North Highland will include updated facades, the addition of an indoor-outdoor courtyard with several retail suites and new food-and-beverage tenants. Construction will begin in late spring. Shelbi Bodner and Lexi Ritter of Bridger Properties will handle retail leasing for the property.