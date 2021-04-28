REBusinessOnline

Thoma Bravo Signs 36,500 SF Office Lease at 830 Brickell in Miami

830 Brickell

Thoma Bravo will occupy roughly 36,500 square feet on the two top floors of 830 Brickell and establish a flexible workspace to accommodate the firm’s growing employee base.

MIAMI — Thoma Bravo, a private equity firm focused on the software sector, has signed a long-term lease at 830 Brickell, a 55-story, Class A office building in Miami’s Brickell district.

The founder of Thoma Bravo, Orlando Bravo, relocated to Miami late last year, and partner Chip Virnig and other existing members of the Thoma Bravo team have already moved to the Miami region. OKO Group and Cain International are co-developing 830 Brickell, which is currently under construction and expected to be delivered in 2022.

Thoma Bravo will occupy roughly 36,500 square feet on the two top floors and establish a flexible workspace to accommodate the firm’s growing employee base. Thoma Bravo expects to open its office at 830 Brickell in the fourth quarter of 2022. Thoma Bravo’s Miami-based employees have already begun working from a temporary office space.

Cushman & Wakefield represented the developers in the lease negotiations, and CBRE represented Thoma Bravo.

