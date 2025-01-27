Thoma-Holec to Design Interiors of Five Acanthus Senior Living Communities in Metro Phoenix

PHOENIX — Thoma-Holec Design has been tapped to lead the interior design of five new Acanthus Senior Living developments. Each of the projects, all located throughout metro Phoenix, will be situated on a Catholic church property.

The developments, which will comprise roughly 150 units each, will be located at St. Benedict Catholic Church in Ahwatukee, St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church in Surprise, St. Raphael Catholic Church in Glendale, St. Gabriel Catholic Church in Cave Creek and St. Joesph Catholic Church in Phoenix.

Open to individuals of all faiths, the communities will offer independent living, assisted living and memory care residences. Acanthus Development is scheduled to begin construction on the first of the communities, in Ahwatukee, in April of this year.

“We are privileged to contribute to Acanthus’ innovative approach of integrating senior living communities within church grounds,” says LuAnn Thoma-Holec, principal of Thoma-Holec Design. “Our designs will reflect the unique cultural and spiritual essence of each parish, creating environments that support residents’ physical, emotional and spiritual well-being.”