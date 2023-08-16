Thomas Park Investments Buys 125,000 SF Healthcare Property in Southborough, Massachusetts

SOUTHBOROUGH, MASS. — Thomas Park Investments has purchased Reliant Healthcare Southborough, a 125,000-square-foot healthcare property located in Worcester County in the central part of the Bay State. Reliant Medical Group, which recently signed a 97,000-square-foot extension, as well as UMass Memorial and Walgreens, anchor the outpatient facility. Brannan Knott and Mindy Berman of JLL represented Thomas Park Investments, which acquired the asset in a joint venture with an undisclosed partner, in the transaction. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.