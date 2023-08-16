Wednesday, August 16, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
AcquisitionsHealthcareMassachusettsNortheast

Thomas Park Investments Buys 125,000 SF Healthcare Property in Southborough, Massachusetts

by Taylor Williams

SOUTHBOROUGH, MASS. — Thomas Park Investments has purchased Reliant Healthcare Southborough, a 125,000-square-foot healthcare property located in Worcester County in the central part of the Bay State. Reliant Medical Group, which recently signed a 97,000-square-foot extension, as well as UMass Memorial and Walgreens, anchor the outpatient facility. Brannan Knott and Mindy Berman of JLL represented Thomas Park Investments, which acquired the asset in a joint venture with an undisclosed partner, in the transaction. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

You may also like

Bridgeview Acquires 214-Unit Apartment Complex in Dallas Design...

RXR Inks 700,000 SF Office Lease Expansion, Extension...

JLL Arranges $114M Construction Loan for Spec Industrial...

CBRE Negotiates Sale of 256-Unit Latitude at Godley...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $6.9M Sale of Miami...

Atlanta Property Group Purchases 50,000 SF Industrial Building...

Marquis Begins Renovations at Allendale Senior Living in...

Orthofeet Inc. Signs 71,870 SF Industrial Lease Renewal...

SRS Real Estate Negotiates $94M Sale of Seven...