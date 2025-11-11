Thompson Ranch Development Sells Retail Center in Aurora, Colorado for $5.2M

AURORA, COLO. — Thompson Ranch Development Co. has completed the $5.2 million sale of Tower Pavilions, a fully leased retail center in Aurora. The name of the buyer was not released. Located at 3571 S. Tower Road, Tower Pavilion features 11,029 square feet of retail space fully leased to eight tenants, including Jersey Mike’s Subs, European Wax Center, Sport Clips and Tide Cleaners. Jason Schmidt and Austin Snedden of JLL Capital Markets’ Investment Sales and Advisory team represented the seller in the deal.