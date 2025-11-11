Tuesday, November 11, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
3571-S-Tower-Rd-Aurora-CO.jpg
Tower Pavilion in Aurora, Colo., offers 11,029 square feet of fully leased retail space.
AcquisitionsColoradoRetailWestern

Thompson Ranch Development Sells Retail Center in Aurora, Colorado for $5.2M

by Amy Works

AURORA, COLO. — Thompson Ranch Development Co. has completed the $5.2 million sale of Tower Pavilions, a fully leased retail center in Aurora. The name of the buyer was not released. Located at 3571 S. Tower Road, Tower Pavilion features 11,029 square feet of retail space fully leased to eight tenants, including Jersey Mike’s Subs, European Wax Center, Sport Clips and Tide Cleaners. Jason Schmidt and Austin Snedden of JLL Capital Markets’ Investment Sales and Advisory team represented the seller in the deal.

You may also like

Reports: Amazon Acquires Data Center Site in Northern...

Harbor Group Buys Virginia Beach Apartments for $86M

Foxfield Purchases 75,000 SF Industrial Facility in Nashville

Jackson Square Properties Disposes of Multifamily Property in...

ViaWest Group, GEM Realty Capital Break Ground on...

Ballast Acquires Grosvenor Court Apartments in San Francisco...

Kiser Group Brokers $13M Sale of Skilled Nursing...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 48-Unit West...

Venture One Acquires 67,565 Industrial Building in Glendale...