Thompson Realty, Trez Capital Break Ground on 350-Unit Dalton Apartments in Metro Austin

The Dalton in Pflugerville will feature 350 residences and Class A amenities. Completion is slated for 2021.

PFLUGERVILLE, TEXAS — A partnership between Thompson Realty Capital and Trez Capital has broken ground on The Dalton, a 350-unit apartment community in the northern Austin metro of Pflugerville. The property will be situated on 21 acres and will offer one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with quartz or granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Amenities will include a pool, courtyard, communal kitchen spaces, a social bar, fitness center, independent study rooms, a dog park and outdoor walking trails. The Dalton is the partnership’s fourth project and is expected to be complete in 2021. Texas Capital Bank provided construction financing.