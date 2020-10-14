Thompson Realty, Trez Capital Break Ground on 350-Unit Dalton Apartments in Metro Austin
PFLUGERVILLE, TEXAS — A partnership between Thompson Realty Capital and Trez Capital has broken ground on The Dalton, a 350-unit apartment community in the northern Austin metro of Pflugerville. The property will be situated on 21 acres and will offer one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with quartz or granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Amenities will include a pool, courtyard, communal kitchen spaces, a social bar, fitness center, independent study rooms, a dog park and outdoor walking trails. The Dalton is the partnership’s fourth project and is expected to be complete in 2021. Texas Capital Bank provided construction financing.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.