Thompson Realty, Trez Capital Sell 194-Unit Apartment Community in Metro Dallas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Beacon-on-Westmoreland-DeSoto-Texas

The Beacon on Westmoreland in DeSoto totals 194 units.

DESOTO, TEXAS ­— Thompson Realty Capital and equity partner Trez Capital have sold The Beacon on Westmoreland, a 194-unit apartment community that is situated on 10.4 acres in the southern Dallas suburb of DeSoto. The Class A property’s unit mix consists of 124 one-bedroom units, 58 two-bedroom units and 12 three-bedroom units that range in size from approximately 550 to 1,180 square feet. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, dog park, playground and a walking trail. Construction began in 2019. The buyer was not disclosed.

