Thompson Realty, Trez Capital to Develop 50-Acre Mixed-Use Project in Flower Mound, Texas

Posted on by in Development, Mixed-Use, Texas

FLOWER MOUND, TEXAS — A partnership between Thompson Realty Capital and Trez Capital will develop a 50-acre mixed-use project in the northern metroplex city of Flower Mound. The initial phase of development calls for a 200-unit apartment complex, a 60,000-square-foot office building with underground parking and 15,000 square feet of retail/restaurant space. The development will also feature 20 acres of public parks and open green space, as well as 2.5 miles of walking trails. Cross Architects, GSO Architects and Alliance Architects are respectively designing the multifamily, retail and office components. Construction is scheduled to begin this fall, and completion of Phase I is slated for early 2024.