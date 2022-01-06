Thompson Realty, Trez Capital to Develop 504-Unit Multifamily Project in North Austin
AUSTIN, TEXAS — Locally based developer Thompson Realty Capital and its equity partner, Trez Capital, will develop Larkspur Liberty Hill, a 504-unit multifamily project in Austin. The garden-style property will be located on the city’s north side and will feature a pool, leasing office and amenity center. Units will come in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans and average 920 square feet. Construction will occur in two phases, with the initial groundbreaking scheduled for early this year and tentative completion slated for 2025.
