Thompson Realty, Trez Capital to Develop 504-Unit Multifamily Project in North Austin

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Texas

In addition to Larkspur Liberty Hill, Trez Capital and Thompson Realty Capital have three other multifamily projects currently under construction in Texas totaling 896 units.

AUSTIN, TEXAS ­— Locally based developer Thompson Realty Capital and its equity partner, Trez Capital, will develop Larkspur Liberty Hill, a 504-unit multifamily project in Austin. The garden-style property will be located on the city’s north side and will feature a pool, leasing office and amenity center. Units will come in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans and average 920 square feet. Construction will occur in two phases, with the initial groundbreaking scheduled for early this year and tentative completion slated for 2025.