Thompson Realty, Trez Capital to Develop 504-Unit Multifamily Project in North Austin

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Texas

Larkspur-Liberty-Hill-Austin

In addition to Larkspur Liberty Hill, Trez Capital and Thompson Realty Capital have three other multifamily projects currently under construction in Texas totaling 896 units.

AUSTIN, TEXAS ­— Locally based developer Thompson Realty Capital and its equity partner, Trez Capital, will develop Larkspur Liberty Hill, a 504-unit multifamily project in Austin. The garden-style property will be located on the city’s north side and will feature a pool, leasing office and amenity center. Units will come in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans and average 920 square feet. Construction will occur in two phases, with the initial groundbreaking scheduled for early this year and tentative completion slated for 2025.

