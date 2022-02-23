Thompson Realty, Trez Capital to Develop $50M Multifamily Project in San Marcos, Texas

La Cima Apartments in San Marcos will total 304 units.

SAN MARCOS, TEXAS — A joint venture between Thompson Realty Capital LLC and Trez Capital will develop La Cima, a $50 million multifamily project that will be located in the Central Texas city of San Marcos. The 304-unit project will feature two- and three-story buildings, an amenity center and a pool. An affiliate of Thompson Realty will manage the property upon completion, which is slated for December 2023. The announcement follows the joint venture’s start of development of Larkspur Liberty Hill, a 504-unit community in Austin.