REBusinessOnline

Thompson Thrift Acquires 30-Acre Land Parcel in Phoenix for Mixed-Use Development

Posted on by in Arizona, Development, Mixed-Use, Multifamily, Restaurant, Retail, Western

PHOENIX — Thompson Thrift has purchased a 30-acre development site at the southwest corner of Dove Valley and 29th Avenue in Phoenix. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The company plans to develop a mixed-use property on 16 acres of the site. The remaining acreage will be left as outdoor space that is part of Skunk Creek Wash natural preserve, and will feature pedestrian amenities and running paths.

Upon completion, the development will feature apartments and 35,000 square feet of retail. Oregano’s, a local pizza chain, and Twisted Sugar, a gourmet cookie shop, have pre-leased space at the development.

