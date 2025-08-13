Wednesday, August 13, 2025
Thompson Thrift Begins Development of 27,000 SF Retail Center Near Phoenix 

by Amy Works

TEMPE, ARIZ. — Indiana-based Thompson Thrift has broken ground on South Tempe Square, a 27,000-square-foot neighborhood shopping center located in Tempe, roughly 10 miles east of Phoenix. Nearly 75 percent of the property is preleased or under lease negotiations. Tenants who have already signed leases include BURN Total Body Conditioning, Pacific Dental, Look Lab, Luna Grill Restaurant, The Slice House by Tony Gemignani and GoodVets. A 4,500-square-foot restaurant pad and two inline retail spaces are still available for lease. A construction timeline was not disclosed.

