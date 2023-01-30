REBusinessOnline

Thompson Thrift Breaks Ground on 1 MSF Germann Commerce Center in Queen Creek, Arizona

Posted on by in Arizona, Development, Industrial, Western

QUEEN CREEK, ARIZ. — Thompson Thrift has started construction on the first phase of Germann Commerce Center, a 1 million-square-foot industrial development in Queen Creek, approximately 35 miles southeast of downtown Phoenix.

Located on the southwest corner of Germann and Meridian roads, the first phase will consist of 400,000 square feet of speculative light industrial space spread across five standalone buildings on 26 acres. The facilities will feature front-park/rear-load industrial space, 28-foot to 32-foot clear heights and frontage on East Germann Road.

At full buildout, the multi-phase project will provide up to 1 million square feet of warehouse, distribution, light assembly and manufacturing space covering 68 acres. Thompson Thrift plans to complete the first phase in first-quarter 2024, with build-to-suit and for-sale options in Phase II following immediately after.

