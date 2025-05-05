Monday, May 5, 2025
Gilmore-Gilbert-AZ
The Gilmore will comprise approximately 200,000 square feet of grocery, restaurant and retail space, 300 luxury apartment homes and a hotel.
Thompson Thrift Breaks Ground on $225M Mixed-Use Development in Gilbert, Arizona

by Amy Works

GILBERT, ARIZ. — Thompson Thrift has broken ground on The Gilmore, a $225 million mixed-use development located in the Phoenix suburb of Gilbert. The 35-acre project will comprise approximately 200,000 square feet of grocery, restaurant and retail space, 300 luxury apartment homes and a hotel. The development will feature a main street-style entrance with covered walkways, common areas, murals by local artists and landscaped outdoor gathering spaces.

More than 25 retail leases have already been signed, including Better Buzz Coffee; Handel’s Ice Cream; Jersey Mike’s; Sweathouz; Rebel Wine Lounge; Square 1 Food Hall; Nook Kitchen; Phantom Fox Brewery; Level 1 Arcade Bar; Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming; Over Easy; and a 64,000-square-foot Safeway.

Retailers are expected to begin opening in late 2026, while the first resident move-ins are planned for early 2027.

