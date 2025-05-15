Thompson Thrift Breaks Ground on Final Phase of $750M Fishers District in Metro Indianapolis

FISHERS, IND. — Thompson Thrift has broken ground on The Union at Fishers District, the final phase of the master-planned development in the Indianapolis suburb of Fishers. The mixed-use project will bring luxury residences, retail and office space and Indiana’s first AC Hotel by Marriott. Located near I-69 and 116th Street, the commercial portion is slated for completion in late 2026 and will include 57,000 square feet of retail, restaurant and entertainment space, 70,000 square feet of Class A office space and a 135-room AC Hotel. Additionally, a central event plaza will serve as a gathering place for both visitors and residents.

Tenants with signed leases include Piedra, a modern upscale Mexican restaurant; Niku Sushi.Kitchen.Bar, which offers contemporary Japanese cuisine; Kitchen Social, a casual restuarnt serving international cuisine; Everbowl, a health-focused fast-casual spot; and Racha Thai, a Thai food restaurant. Medical spa Renova Aesthetics and Sweathouz, a wellness facility offering health and recovery treatments, will also be among the first tenants to open. Thompson Thrift is actively negotiating leases on the remaining spaces.

The Union Flats will be a Class A multifamily community with 251 units located above ground-floor retail space. The project is slated to open in late 2026. An amenity deck will feature a resort-style swimming pool, outdoor entertainment kitchen, community grilling areas and electric firepits with seating areas. Other amenities will include a fitness center, bike storage, focus suites, a dog park and pet spa.

Thompson Thrift first began work on the Fishers District development in 2015. Once completed, the $750 million project will span 123 acres and offer an array of multifamily, townhome, hotel, office, dining, shopping and entertainment options with walking paths.