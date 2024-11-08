Friday, November 8, 2024
Thompson Thrift Completes 400,000 SF First Phase of Industrial Park in Queen Creek, Arizona

by Amy Works

QUEEN CREEK, ARIZ. — Thompson Thrift has completed the construction of the first phase of Germann Commerce Center, an industrial development in Queen Creek, a suburb southeast of Phoenix.

Located on the southwest corner of Germann and Meridian roads, the first phase of Germann Commerce Center consists of 400,000 square feet of speculative light-industrial space in five standalone buildings spread across approximately 26 acres. The buildings feature front-park/rear-load industrial space with 28- to 32-foot clear heights and frontage along East Germann Road. Thompson Thrift plans to complete the build-out of the speculative office space in the first phase by the end of the year.

The second phase is being marketed for build-to-suit and for-sale options. At full build-out, the 70-acre property will offer just over 1 million square feet of warehouse, distribution, light assembly and manufacturing space across 12 buildings.

