Tuesday, November 19, 2024
Citadel-Apts-Castle-Pines-CO
Located in Castle Pines, Colo., the 214-unit Citadel at Castle Pines offers a swimming pool with poolside cabanas and grills.
AcquisitionsColoradoMultifamilyWestern

Thompson Thrift Divests of Citadel at Castle Pines Multifamily Property Near Denver

by Amy Works

CASTLE PINES, CALIF. — Thompson Thrift has completed the disposition of Citadel at Castle Pines, a 214-unit apartment community in the Denver suburb of Castle Pines. Terms of the transaction were not released. Matt Barnett, Jake Young and Taylor Payne of Walker & Dunlop brokered the sale.

Located at 353 Edge View Circle, Citadel at Castle Pines features 154 one- and two-story paired villa-style homes and 60 three-story townhomes. Completed in December 2023, the one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom apartments include designer interiors, quartz countertops, stainless steel and energy-efficient appliances, attached garages and full-size washers/dryers.

Community amenities include a resident social lounge, pickleball courts, a 24/7 fully equipped fitness center, resort-style pool and spa, poolside cabanas and grills, a dog park and dog spa.

