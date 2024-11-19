Thompson Thrift Divests of Citadel at Castle Pines Multifamily Property Near Denver

CASTLE PINES, CALIF. — Thompson Thrift has completed the disposition of Citadel at Castle Pines, a 214-unit apartment community in the Denver suburb of Castle Pines. Terms of the transaction were not released. Matt Barnett, Jake Young and Taylor Payne of Walker & Dunlop brokered the sale.

Located at 353 Edge View Circle, Citadel at Castle Pines features 154 one- and two-story paired villa-style homes and 60 three-story townhomes. Completed in December 2023, the one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom apartments include designer interiors, quartz countertops, stainless steel and energy-efficient appliances, attached garages and full-size washers/dryers.

Community amenities include a resident social lounge, pickleball courts, a 24/7 fully equipped fitness center, resort-style pool and spa, poolside cabanas and grills, a dog park and dog spa.