Thompson Thrift Nears Completion of 324-Unit Apartment Community in Pensacola, Florida

PENSACOLA, FLA. — Thompson Thrift is nearing completion of The Quinn, a 324-unit apartment community located at 5800 W. Nine Mile Road in Pensacola, a city in Florida’s Panhandle near the Alabama border. Residents began moving in last fall, and the Indianapolis-based developer expects to complete construction by the end of the summer.

Situated on 18 acres within a mile of a Publix grocery store, The Quinn features a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments averaging 1,000 square feet in size. Monthly rental rates range from $1,459 to $2,474, according to Apartments.com. Amenities include a clubhouse, 24-hour fitness center, a resort-style pool, community grilling areas, fire pits, cabanas, turf area for outdoor exercise or yard games, pickleball courts and a dog park with a pet spa.