Thompson Thrift Opens $200M Event Center at Fishers District in Suburban Indianapolis

FISHERS, IND. — Thompson Thrift has opened Fishers Event Center, a 7,500-seat arena within The Crossing at Fishers District in the Indianapolis suburb of Fishers. The venue will serve as a home to three professional sports teams — Indy Fuel Hockey Club of the ECHL, Indy Ignite of the Professional Volleyball Federation and Fishers Freight of the Indoor Football League. The arena will also host a variety of community events and concerts.

The event center marks a $200 million investment by the city within Thompson Thrift’s $750 million Fishers District mixed-use development. Once completed, the 123-acre project will incorporate multifamily, townhome, hotel, office, dining, shopping and entertainment offerings. Thompson Thrift is actively leasing space for The Union at Fishers District, another phase expected to break ground in the first quarter of 2025. The Union will feature 57,000 square feet of retail, restaurant and entertainment space, 251 luxury apartment homes, 135 luxury boutique hotel rooms and 70,000 square feet of Class A office space. Thompson Thrift first began work on the Fishers District development in 2015.