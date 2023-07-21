Friday, July 21, 2023
Slate at Fishers District features a variety of floor plans and amenities such as a pool with cabanas.
Build-to-RentDevelopmentIndianaMidwestSingle-Family Rental

Thompson Thrift Opens 242-Unit Build-to-Rent Community in Suburban Indianapolis

by Kristin Harlow

FISHERS, IND. — Thompson Thrift has opened Slate at Fishers District, a 242-unit build-to-rent community in the Indianapolis suburb of Fishers. The property, which is nearly 20 percent leased, is part of the master-planned Fishers District mixed-use development. Residences average 1,215 square feet and feature a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom villas as well as three- and four-bedroom townhomes. Amenities include a clubhouse, fitness center, pool, bark parks and doggie spas. Monthly rents start at $1,699.

