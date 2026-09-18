Thompson Thrift Opens 276-Unit Apartment Property in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO. — Thompson Thrift has opened Switch, a multifamily community in Colorado Springs. Thompson Thrift 2023 Multifamily Development L.P. provided equity for the development.

Situated on 11 acres at the intersection of Voyager Parkway and North Gate Boulevard, Switch features 276 one-, two- and three-bedroom units with stainless steel appliances, glass-top ranges, hardwood-style flooring, walk-in showers, multiple smart home capabilities and full-sized washers/dryers. Additionally, select units offer premium appliances, cabinetry with soft-close doors, a deluxe closet system with shelving and garage options.

Community amenities include a fully equipped 24-hour fitness center, resort-style heated swimming pool, electric fire pits, a billiards and shuffleboard area, bike storage and workshop, a dog park and pet spa and a coffee bar. The property also includes a resident conference room with video conference technology, an outdoor entertainment kitchen and community-wide Wi-Fi.

The property is located within the Polaris Pointe development, a 60-business, 200-acre retail complex that features Ford Amphitheater, Sprouts Farmers Market, Bass Pro Shops, Chick-fil-A, Topgolf, iFly, AirCity 260 and Overdrive Raceway.