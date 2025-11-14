Thompson Thrift Opens 279-Unit Stadler Apartment Community in Bradenton, Florida

BRADENTON, FLA. — Thompson Thrift has recently hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony for The Stadler, a 279-unit luxury apartment complex located at 7120 Henry Drive in Bradenton. The Stadler offers one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments up to 1,445 square feet in size. Monthly rental rates range from $1,490 to $3,125, according to Apartments.com. Community amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, pickleball court, dog park with pet spa and grooming station, a covered sky deck and a lazy river-style swimming pool.

The Stadler is situated on the southern border of the Lake Flores master-planned community, a mixed-use development that will encompass nearly 1,300 acres and feature 6,500 homes, 2 million square feet of retail, 1 million square feet of office space, 500 hotel rooms and a 19-acre man-made lake, upon completion.