Thompson Thrift Opens 300-Unit Luxury Apartment Community in Suburban Kansas City

RAYMORE, MO. — Thompson Thrift has opened The Depot, a 300-unit luxury apartment community in the Kansas City suburb of Raymore. The property is nearly 30 percent leased. Located at 101 S. Dean Ave., The Depot offers nine three-story buildings with one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, resort-style pool, dog park and speakeasy-inspired clubhouse. The Depot sits adjacent to the Raymore Galleria, a 400,000-square-foot shopping center. Monthly rents start at $1,295. Residents can earn six weeks of free rent if they move in prior to June 30, according to the property’s website.