Thompson Thrift Opens 300-Unit Multifamily Community Near Orlando

LADY LAKE, FLORIDA — Thompson Thrift has recently hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony for Standard441, a new 300-unit multifamily community in the Orlando suburb of Lady Lake. Standard441 is located off Highway 441 on the northeast side of the larger The Villages master-planned community, across the street from the UF Health Spanish Plaines Hospital.

The three-story complex offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans ranging in size from 689 square feet to 1,369 square feet, according to Apartments.com. Private yards, upgraded unit options, detached garages and Alexa-compatible smart home packages are also available to residents.

Amenities at the property include a fully equipped, 24-hour fitness center, resort-style heated swimming pool, outdoor spa, outdoor swimming pool pavilion with a fireplace and grills, pickleball court, putting green and cornhole area, dog park and a pet spa. The complex also offers a 24-hour social hub, work-from-home focus suites and electric vehicle charging stations. Rental rates for the property start at $1,360.

Thompson Thrift began welcoming residents at Standard441 during winter 2024, with completion slated for the end of the summer.