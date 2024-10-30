Thompson Thrift Opens 319-Unit Quarry Apartment Community in Fort Collins, Colorado

FORT COLLINS, COLO. — Thompson Thrift has opened The Quarry, a multifamily property located at 1775 Ashlar Drive near the main campus of Colorado State University in Fort Collins. The first residents began moving into the community in April, and Thompson Thrift expects construction to be completed during first-quarter 2025.

Situated on 20 acres, The Quarry offers 319 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in three- and four-story buildings, as well as 10 single-family villa structures and detached garages. Units features gourmet bar kitchens with quartz countertops and designer backsplashes, walk-in closets and full-size washers/dryers, as well as private outdoor spaces with fenced yards on select units.

Community amenities include a clubhouse, 24-hour fitness center, swimming pool with cabanas, community garden and a fitness trail.