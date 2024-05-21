Tuesday, May 21, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Notch66-Longmont-CO
Located in Longmont, Colo., Notch66 features 336 apartments, a 24-hour fitness center (pictured), resort-style pool, clubhouse and dog park.
ColoradoDevelopmentMultifamilyWestern

Thompson Thrift Opens 336-Unit Notch66 Apartment Community in Longmont, Colorado

by Amy Works

LONGMONT, COLO. — Thompson Thrift has opened Notch66, a multifamily community in Longmont, a suburb of Boulder. The community is already 30 percent leased.

Sitting on 18.4 acres at 2514 Main St., Notch66 features 336 one-, two- and three-bedroom garden-style apartments. Each apartment includes quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, tile backsplashes, walk-in closets, hardwood-style flooring and full-size washers/dryers. Some apartments also include detached garages and private yards.

Community amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, clubhouse, resort-style swimming pool and dog park.

You may also like

McNair Interests Begins Leasing 221-Unit Apartment Complex in...

Walker & Dunlop Arranges $110M Construction Loan for...

Davis Cos. Begins Leasing 150-Unit Apartment Building in...

Berkadia Brokers Sale of 35-Unit Apartment Building in...

Brinkmann Constructors Completes 35,000 SF Audi Dealership in...

SVN Chicago Commercial Brokers $2.3M Sale of Commercial...

BH Properties Acquires 335,000 SF Pacific Place Mall...

JLL Capital Markets Arranges $82.5M Refinancing for Sunroad...

Cushman & Wakefield Negotiates $4.5M Sale of Villa...