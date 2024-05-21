Thompson Thrift Opens 336-Unit Notch66 Apartment Community in Longmont, Colorado

LONGMONT, COLO. — Thompson Thrift has opened Notch66, a multifamily community in Longmont, a suburb of Boulder. The community is already 30 percent leased.

Sitting on 18.4 acres at 2514 Main St., Notch66 features 336 one-, two- and three-bedroom garden-style apartments. Each apartment includes quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, tile backsplashes, walk-in closets, hardwood-style flooring and full-size washers/dryers. Some apartments also include detached garages and private yards.

Community amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, clubhouse, resort-style swimming pool and dog park.